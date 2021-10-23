FY2021 EPS Estimates for Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Increased by Analyst

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) – Wedbush increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Umpqua in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 21st. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will earn $1.94 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.93. Wedbush also issued estimates for Umpqua’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of Umpqua to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Truist Securities lowered shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Umpqua has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.21.

NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $21.01 on Friday. Umpqua has a 1 year low of $11.70 and a 1 year high of $21.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.89 and a 200-day moving average of $19.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.24.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $308.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.66 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 34.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Umpqua during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 117.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Umpqua by 63.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Umpqua by 13.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Umpqua by 84.5% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 6,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the period. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

