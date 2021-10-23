FY2021 EPS Estimates for Wintrust Financial Co. Increased by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) – DA Davidson boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Wintrust Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 21st. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now expects that the bank will post earnings of $7.30 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.92. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.70 EPS.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.25. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 12.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS.

WTFC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “above average” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.30.

WTFC opened at $92.09 on Friday. Wintrust Financial has a one year low of $45.10 and a one year high of $92.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.1% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 22,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 4.4% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

