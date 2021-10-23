Fyooz Price Tops $0.0802 (FYZ)

Fyooz (CURRENCY:FYZ) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. Fyooz has a market capitalization of $519,252.55 and approximately $113,343.00 worth of Fyooz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fyooz coin can now be bought for $0.0802 or 0.00000131 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fyooz has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00050344 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.34 or 0.00203627 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.65 or 0.00102604 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Fyooz Coin Profile

Fyooz (CRYPTO:FYZ) is a coin. It launched on February 7th, 2020. Fyooz’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,471,843 coins. Fyooz’s official Twitter account is @fyoozapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Fyooz is www.fyooz.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fyooz empowers users to invest in anything they love. It can be their favorite artist, brand or influencer. Fyooz combines the power of Social Media with state-of-the-art Fintech solutions – in a decentralized way. “

Fyooz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fyooz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fyooz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fyooz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

