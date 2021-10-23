Gabelli Funds LLC Acquires New Holdings in Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH)

Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.08% of Bank of Commerce as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Commerce by 0.5% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 583,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Bank of Commerce by 3.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 690,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,795,000 after purchasing an additional 24,225 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Commerce by 35.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 13,251 shares during the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of Commerce in the second quarter worth $2,402,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Bank of Commerce in the first quarter worth $52,000. 53.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of BOCH opened at $15.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.20 million, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Bank of Commerce Holdings has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $15.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.99.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $15.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.00 million. Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 28.31% and a return on equity of 10.40%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of Commerce Holdings will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.97%.

Bank of Commerce Profile

Bank of Commerce Holdings engages in the provision of community banking and financial services. Its principal deposit products include the following types of accounts: checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, savings and certificates of deposit. The firm also offers sweep arrangements, commercial, construction, term and consumer loans, safe deposit boxes, and electronic banking services.

