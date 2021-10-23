Gabelli Funds LLC Buys Shares of 20,940 Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 111.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 17,236 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,075,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,696,000 after purchasing an additional 121,749 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,251,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,507,000 after purchasing an additional 119,311 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,217,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,814,000 after purchasing an additional 113,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CXP shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Columbia Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.50 to $19.30 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. TheStreet lowered Columbia Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.01.

Shares of Columbia Property Trust stock opened at $19.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.08 and a 200 day moving average of $17.81. Columbia Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.11 and a fifty-two week high of $19.49.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.37). Columbia Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 36.27%. Analysts forecast that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.26%.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

