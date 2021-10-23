Gabelli Funds LLC Buys Shares of 54,000 Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit (NASDAQ:JUGGU)

Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit (NASDAQ:JUGGU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 54,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit during the second quarter worth $2,012,000. III Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit during the second quarter worth $1,006,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit during the second quarter worth $1,006,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit during the second quarter worth $503,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit during the second quarter worth $7,042,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:JUGGU opened at $9.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.05. Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $10.95.

