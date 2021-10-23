Gabelli Funds LLC Cuts Holdings in Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its position in Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Salem Media Group worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SALM. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Salem Media Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Salem Media Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Salem Media Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Salem Media Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Salem Media Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SALM opened at $4.70 on Friday. Salem Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $6.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $126.28 million, a P/E ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.48.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. Salem Media Group had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $63.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.19 million. Equities analysts forecast that Salem Media Group, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Salem Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Salem Media Group Profile

Salem Media Group, Inc engages in the provision of media specializing in Christian and conservative content. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. The Broadcast segment owns and operates radio stations in large metropolitan markets, which includes national and local programming content.

