Gabelli Funds LLC Decreases Holdings in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Scientific Games were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Scientific Games by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,291,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,094,000 after buying an additional 1,020,846 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Scientific Games by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,983,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $618,265,000 after buying an additional 1,220,539 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Scientific Games by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,955,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,848,000 after purchasing an additional 82,069 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Scientific Games by 1,573.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,337,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Scientific Games by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,255,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,865,000 after purchasing an additional 315,072 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SGMS opened at $85.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.47. Scientific Games Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $89.16. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of -68.96 and a beta of 2.06.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $880.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.15) earnings per share. Scientific Games’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Scientific Games Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SGMS. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Scientific Games presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.09.

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

