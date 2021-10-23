Gabelli Funds LLC Decreases Stock Position in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) by 72.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 7.4% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth $39,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth $42,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 19.6% in the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. 56.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ BGFV opened at $24.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $546.15 million, a PE ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 2.90. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.28 and a 200-day moving average of $24.61.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $326.02 million during the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 43.79% and a net margin of 9.02%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Big 5 Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.92%.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

