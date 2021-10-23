Gabelli Funds LLC Has $490,000 Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 73.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,153,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,495,508,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109,887 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,502,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,789,779,000 after purchasing an additional 241,298 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in International Paper by 6.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,648,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $467,924,000 after acquiring an additional 482,384 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in International Paper by 40.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,488,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $404,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147,254 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in International Paper by 3.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,978,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,584,000 after acquiring an additional 106,939 shares during the period. 81.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IP opened at $53.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.05. International Paper has a one year low of $42.48 and a one year high of $65.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.21%.

In other International Paper news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $255,081.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,541,980.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IP. Stephens upgraded International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Truist Securities started coverage on International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on International Paper from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.93.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

