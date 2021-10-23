Gafisa (OTCMKTS:GFASY) Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of Gafisa S.A. (OTCMKTS:GFASY) were up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.88 and last traded at $0.87. Approximately 28,251 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 263% from the average daily volume of 7,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.43.

Gafisa (OTCMKTS:GFASY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Gafisa had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $48.94 million during the quarter.

Gafisa Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GFASY)

Gafisa SA engages in the construction, development, and selling of residential properties. It operates through Gafisa and Gafisa Propriedades segments. The Gafisa segment include luxury and middle-income projects in Brazil, except Rio de Janeiro, Gafisa Rio. The Gafisa Propriedades segment comprises management of own and third-party real estate properties.

