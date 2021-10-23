Gafisa (OTCMKTS:GFASY) Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of Gafisa S.A. (OTCMKTS:GFASY) were up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.88 and last traded at $0.87. Approximately 28,251 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 263% from the average daily volume of 7,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.43.

Get Gafisa alerts:

Gafisa (OTCMKTS:GFASY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Gafisa had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $48.94 million during the quarter.

Gafisa SA engages in the construction, development, and selling of residential properties. It operates through Gafisa and Gafisa Propriedades segments. The Gafisa segment include luxury and middle-income projects in Brazil, except Rio de Janeiro, Gafisa Rio. The Gafisa Propriedades segment comprises management of own and third-party real estate properties.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Gafisa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gafisa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.