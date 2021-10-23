Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Grows Stock Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in PG&E were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PG&E by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 139,474,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,418,453,000 after buying an additional 1,552,880 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in PG&E by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,939,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $491,109,000 after buying an additional 9,312,447 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in PG&E by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 37,673,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $383,134,000 after buying an additional 5,149,547 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in PG&E by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,713,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $418,210,000 after buying an additional 2,477,563 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in PG&E by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,506,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,380,000 after buying an additional 3,516,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCG stock opened at $11.90 on Friday. PG&E Co. has a 1-year low of $8.24 and a 1-year high of $12.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.65 and its 200 day moving average is $10.10. The company has a market cap of $29.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PCG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PG&E from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PG&E from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PG&E currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.64.

In other PG&E news, Director Robert C. Flexon purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $92,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 51,299 shares in the company, valued at $476,054.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PG&E

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

