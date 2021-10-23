Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Makes New Investment in Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.05% of Soliton as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Soliton in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,200,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Soliton in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,073,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Soliton by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 168,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after acquiring an additional 20,395 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Soliton by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 513,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,543,000 after acquiring an additional 49,881 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Soliton in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. 34.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Soliton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Soliton stock opened at $20.67 on Friday. Soliton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $22.55. The company has a market capitalization of $446.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.47 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.80.

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.07). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Soliton, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Soliton Profile

Soliton, Inc is a medical development company, which engages in the development of healthcare technological devices for medical and cosmetic treatments. Its technology platform include Rapid Acoustic Pulse, a device uses rapid pulses of designed acoustic shockwaves to disrupt cellular structures in the dermal and subdermal tissue.

