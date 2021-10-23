Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 540 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 19.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 43,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Inscription Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 288.3% during the 2nd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 29,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 21,845 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $524,000.

NYSEARCA VFH opened at $100.47 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $57.41 and a 1 year high of $100.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.71.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

