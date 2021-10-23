Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) will report sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Garmin’s earnings. Garmin reported sales of $1.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Garmin will report full-year sales of $4.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.93 billion to $4.95 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.21 billion to $5.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Garmin.

Get Garmin alerts:

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 21.68%.

A number of analysts recently commented on GRMN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price target (up previously from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.86.

In other news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total value of $65,261.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $384,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Garmin by 5.0% during the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 110,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,091,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Garmin by 275.4% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 19,808 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 14,532 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Garmin by 34.7% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the second quarter worth $10,776,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Garmin by 23.4% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,978 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. 51.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GRMN stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $165.15. 496,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,370. The company has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.99. Garmin has a 52-week low of $97.47 and a 52-week high of $178.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.03.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Garmin (GRMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.