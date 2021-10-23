Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Gatos Silver from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. CIBC decreased their target price on Gatos Silver from $24.00 to $20.50 and set an outperformer rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Gatos Silver from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gatos Silver currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.00.

GATO opened at $12.83 on Tuesday. Gatos Silver has a 52 week low of $5.78 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.84.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Gatos Silver by 47.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Gatos Silver by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Gatos Silver by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Gatos Silver by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.37% of the company’s stock.

Gatos Silver Company Profile

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

