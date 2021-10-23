GATX (NYSE:GATX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

GATX (NYSE:GATX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.300-$4.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.480. The company issued revenue guidance of -.GATX also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.30-4.50 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GATX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of GATX from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen raised shares of GATX from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of GATX from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $89.97 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna raised shares of GATX from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of GATX from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.49.

GATX stock traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.75. The company had a trading volume of 128,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,342. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39. GATX has a one year low of $65.00 and a one year high of $106.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.21 and a 200 day moving average of $92.69.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.15 million. GATX had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that GATX will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.57%.

In other news, EVP Robert C. Lyons sold 1,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $185,114.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,207,658.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

