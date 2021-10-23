GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $46.28

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $46.28 and last traded at $46.28, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.28.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GEAGF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. DZ Bank upgraded GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.22 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.28.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GEAGF)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

