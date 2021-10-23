General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Insider Sean N. Walker Sells 4,894 Shares

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $307,147.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $62.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.96 and a 12 month high of $64.65. The company has a market capitalization of $37.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.83%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GIS. Credit Suisse Group lowered General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.57.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Culbertson A N & Co Inc raised its position in General Mills by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 32,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in General Mills by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 18,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank raised its position in General Mills by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 68,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

