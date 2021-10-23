GenesisX (XGS) Trading 46.2% Lower Over Last Week

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 23rd. GenesisX has a market cap of $43,790.25 and approximately $26.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GenesisX has traded down 46.2% against the U.S. dollar. One GenesisX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000033 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 12,005,626 coins. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

