Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Announces Earnings Results

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The auto parts company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gentex had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The business had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Gentex’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Gentex updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $34.36 on Friday. Gentex has a 52 week low of $27.07 and a 52 week high of $37.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.66. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.25 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.21.

In other Gentex news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $228,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,365 shares in the company, valued at $1,350,567.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

