Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 58,502 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,124,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,502 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.66% of LiveRamp worth $52,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RAMP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in LiveRamp by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,397,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,740,000 after purchasing an additional 81,221 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in LiveRamp by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,612,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,542,000 after purchasing an additional 20,690 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in LiveRamp in the 2nd quarter worth about $763,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LiveRamp in the 2nd quarter worth about $125,697,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in LiveRamp by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RAMP. TheStreet raised LiveRamp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on LiveRamp in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on LiveRamp in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LiveRamp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.30.

NYSE RAMP opened at $51.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.87. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.50 and a one year high of $87.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.31 and a beta of 1.17.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $119.04 million during the quarter. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

