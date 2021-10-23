Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) by 205.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,147,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 771,520 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KE were worth $54,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of KE in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in KE in the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new position in KE in the first quarter worth approximately $169,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in KE in the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in KE in the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. 31.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BEKE opened at $24.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.39, a P/E/G ratio of 10.36 and a beta of -1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.16. KE Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $79.40.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. KE had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 4.92%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BEKE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $19.30 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of KE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of KE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. HSBC downgraded shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.90 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.11.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

