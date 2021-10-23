Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 969,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,457 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $51,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 31.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,074,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,745 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 6.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,640,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,376,000 after purchasing an additional 363,568 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 125.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,243,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,650 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,293,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,694,000 after purchasing an additional 59,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.6% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 981,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,268,000 after acquiring an additional 5,787 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BECN. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.15.

Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $51.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.48 and its 200-day moving average is $53.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.65. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.49 and a 1 year high of $60.93. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.84 and a beta of 2.01.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 20.79%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 108,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.53 per share, with a total value of $6,000,349.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julian Francis acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.90 per share, for a total transaction of $244,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

