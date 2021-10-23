Geode Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,270,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,858 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.68% of Owens & Minor worth $53,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMI. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Owens & Minor by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Owens & Minor by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 37,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 12,960 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Owens & Minor by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 19,269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Owens & Minor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

In other news, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total transaction of $193,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert J. Henkel acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 133,482 shares of company stock worth $5,128,885. 4.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:OMI opened at $36.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.20. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.76 and a fifty-two week high of $49.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 45.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is 0.44%.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

