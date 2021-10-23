Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Shares Down 5.7%

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) dropped 5.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.61 and last traded at $4.61. Approximately 166,143 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 12,614,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.89.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GGB. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Scotiabank upgraded Gerdau from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley cut Gerdau from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gerdau currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.58.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.31). Gerdau had a return on equity of 35.05% and a net margin of 19.01%. Research analysts forecast that Gerdau S.A. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0814 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.2%. This is a boost from Gerdau’s previous Variable dividend of $0.01. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GGB. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Gerdau by 103.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Gerdau by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

