Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) by 217.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,054,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,145,986 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Gerdau worth $35,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Gerdau by 103.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gerdau by 511.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 7,411 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gerdau by 72.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Gerdau by 11.9% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GGB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Gerdau from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gerdau has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

NYSE GGB opened at $4.68 on Friday. Gerdau S.A. has a one year low of $3.74 and a one year high of $7.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.58.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.31). Gerdau had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 35.05%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gerdau S.A. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0814 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.2%. This is a positive change from Gerdau’s previous Variable dividend of $0.01. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.11%.

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

