Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gevo, Inc. is a renewable chemicals and advanced biofuels company engaged in the development of biobased alternatives to petroleum-based products using a combination of synthetic biology and chemistry. The Company is focused on the commercialization of isobutanol, a naturally occurring four carbon alcohol with broad applications in large chemicals and fuels markets. Isobutanol can be used as a solvent and a gasoline blendstock and can be further processed into jet fuel and feedstocks for the production of synthetic rubber, plastics and polyesters. Markets served by the Company include solvents and coatings, materials, plastics and fibers, biojet blendstock, gasoline blendstock and other hydrocarbon fuels. “

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Gevo in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a buy rating and a C$10.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ GEVO opened at $6.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 15.34, a quick ratio of 15.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Gevo has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $15.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 3.18.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.58 million. Gevo had a negative net margin of 4,297.25% and a negative return on equity of 11.81%. Analysts forecast that Gevo will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Geoffrey Thomas Jr. Williams sold 51,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $411,554.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Gevo in the 2nd quarter worth $994,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Gevo in the 2nd quarter worth $183,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Gevo by 196.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 996,886 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,248,000 after acquiring an additional 660,714 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Gevo by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,670 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 15,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Gevo in the 2nd quarter worth $392,000. 36.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

