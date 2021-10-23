Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Shares Up 5.1%

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)’s stock price shot up 5.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.41 and last traded at $31.31. 18,455 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,084,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.79.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GBT. Truist raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.38.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.07. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.58% and a negative net margin of 161.55%. The firm had revenue of $47.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Scott W. Morrison sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $145,008.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GBT. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 249.6% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 3,217,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,066 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,770,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,003 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 2,416.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,325,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,802 shares during the period. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 543.8% in the 1st quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 948,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,161,000 after acquiring an additional 801,568 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,300,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,575,000 after buying an additional 449,419 shares during the period.

