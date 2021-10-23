Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its position in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 1,529.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,101,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,655,000 after buying an additional 2,910,699 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,882,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,196,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,426,000 after buying an additional 222,212 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,418,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,597,000 after buying an additional 482,381 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Global Medical REIT by 10.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 942,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,357,000 after purchasing an additional 90,261 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Medical REIT stock opened at $16.24 on Friday. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $16.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.72.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.18). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 0.03% and a net margin of 0.15%. Sell-side analysts predict that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is currently 93.18%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GMRE shares. Colliers Securities started coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Global Medical REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

Global Medical REIT Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

