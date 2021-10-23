Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NYSEARCA:KRMA) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NYSEARCA:KRMA)’s share price rose 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.13 and last traded at $33.13. Approximately 15,809 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 33,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.97.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.51.

Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Conscious Companies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Conscious Companies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.