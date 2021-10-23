GM Advisory Group Inc. Buys 84 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,560 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.6% of GM Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,727,219 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $112,586,869,000 after buying an additional 112,965 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,963,398 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $54,916,643,000 after purchasing an additional 89,867 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,834,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $48,994,726,000 after purchasing an additional 199,449 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,446,833 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,139,577,000 after purchasing an additional 135,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,749,351 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $23,148,269,000 after purchasing an additional 146,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,152.23.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,220 shares of company stock valued at $13,881,341 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock traded down $99.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3,335.55. 3,133,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,401,362. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.14, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3,353.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,379.54. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,881.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. The business had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

