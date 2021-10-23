GM Advisory Group Inc. Has $3.72 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Salem Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.6% in the second quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the second quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 21,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.6% in the second quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.7% in the second quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 10,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $63.12. 14,249,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,950,066. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $267.22 billion, a PE ratio of -20.30, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.62. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Truist increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.43.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

