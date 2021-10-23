GM Advisory Group Inc. Has $47.82 Million Stake in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 12,242.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 118,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,401 shares during the period. iShares North American Tech ETF accounts for about 4.9% of GM Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF were worth $47,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 229,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,736,000 after buying an additional 24,779 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares North American Tech ETF by 116.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,384,000 after purchasing an additional 12,478 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares North American Tech ETF by 61.6% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,445,000 after purchasing an additional 8,921 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg raised its position in iShares North American Tech ETF by 97.0% during the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 12,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,137 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares North American Tech ETF by 52.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IGM opened at $423.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $417.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $400.72. iShares North American Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $297.95 and a fifty-two week high of $432.64.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

