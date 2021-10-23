GM Advisory Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

GM Advisory Group Inc. decreased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,963 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 681,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,335,000 after buying an additional 92,201 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 157,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,491,000 after buying an additional 7,351 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,136,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,795,221,000 after buying an additional 1,177,532 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 90,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,531,000 after purchasing an additional 14,513 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 159.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 731,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,621,000 after purchasing an additional 449,428 shares during the period. 65.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.80.

NYSE:CVX traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.80. 8,673,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,520,753. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.04. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $113.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $218.15 billion, a PE ratio of 60.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.59) EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $627,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $8,824,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

