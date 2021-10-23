GM Advisory Group Inc. Sells 640 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

GM Advisory Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,314 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the first quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 1,040 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Savior LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 8.6% during the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 227 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.4% during the first quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 855 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.2% during the second quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 680 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on NVIDIA from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NVIDIA from $219.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America increased their target price on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $227.26. 24,938,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,968,109. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $566.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.36. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $115.67 and a one year high of $231.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.62.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 7.77%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total value of $4,367,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total value of $2,034,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 440,000 shares of company stock valued at $87,344,500. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

