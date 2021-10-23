GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GN Store Nord A/S offers medical hearing instruments, professional and consumer headsets. The Company’s operating segments include GN Netcom, GN ReSound and Others. GN Netcom segment sells hands-free communications solutions in the form of headsets for mobile phones and traditional phones. GN ReSound segment operates within the hearing instrument industry, and produces and sells hearing healthcare instruments and related products. It offers hearing aids and accessories under the ReSound, Beltone and Interton brand names. GN Store Nord A/S is based in Ballerup, Denmark. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GNNDY. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

GN Store Nord A/S stock opened at $196.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $221.03 and its 200 day moving average is $246.25. GN Store Nord A/S has a twelve month low of $185.30 and a twelve month high of $286.11.

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $612.07 million for the quarter. GN Store Nord A/S had a return on equity of 37.74% and a net margin of 12.98%. As a group, equities analysts expect that GN Store Nord A/S will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

GN Store Nord A/S engages in the telecommunications and hearing instruments business. It also engages in the development and manufacture of headsets and speaker phones for hands-free communications, hearing aids as well as audiological, otoneurologic, and vestibular instrumentation. It operates through GN Hearing, GN Audio, and Other GN segments.

