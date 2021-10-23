goeasy (TSE:GSY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at TD Securities

TD Securities began coverage on shares of goeasy (TSE:GSY) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$261.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on GSY. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of goeasy from C$168.00 to C$182.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$190.00 to C$202.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of goeasy from C$167.00 to C$196.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of goeasy to C$196.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of goeasy from C$166.00 to C$207.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, goeasy has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$204.14.

Shares of GSY opened at C$197.50 on Wednesday. goeasy has a 12 month low of C$66.51 and a 12 month high of C$218.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$195.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$166.50. The company has a quick ratio of 15.40, a current ratio of 15.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.59. The stock has a market cap of C$3.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.51 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$202.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$197.30 million. Equities research analysts expect that goeasy will post 12.4386475 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. goeasy’s payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

