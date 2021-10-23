GoldFund (GFUN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $67.00

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded down 27.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 23rd. During the last seven days, GoldFund has traded 52.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GoldFund coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. GoldFund has a market capitalization of $284,326.74 and approximately $67.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00003938 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00007348 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000026 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000155 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001339 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoldFund Coin Profile

GFUN is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 1,998,656,900 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @YGoldfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoldFund is www.goldfund.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

Buying and Selling GoldFund

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldFund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

