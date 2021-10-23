Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 45.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 884,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277,045 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $215,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Cummins by 17.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 43,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,558,000 after purchasing an additional 6,293 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 391.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 57,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,133,000 after acquiring an additional 46,180 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,337,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.5% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cummins by 22.0% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cummins from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Vertical Research upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.27.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $240.71 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.80 and a twelve month high of $277.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.00.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.