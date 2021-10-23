Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 902,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,494 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.45% of L3Harris Technologies worth $194,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 31,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,808,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 4.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 46,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 14.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 18.8% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 16,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $2,580,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.99, for a total value of $19,756,732.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 10,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.77, for a total transaction of $2,481,469.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 411,601 shares of company stock worth $95,010,872. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $244.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.09 and a 52 week high of $246.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $229.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.17%.

LHX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.69.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

