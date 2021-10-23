Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 134,972 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 7.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,937,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,972 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $190,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Progressive by 9,885.7% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 314,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,911,000 after buying an additional 311,597 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its position in The Progressive by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,045,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,724,000 after acquiring an additional 549,349 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp boosted its position in The Progressive by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 55,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,402,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its position in The Progressive by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 12,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in The Progressive by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 210,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,699,000 after acquiring an additional 15,718 shares in the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $95.62 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $84.89 and a 1 year high of $107.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $55.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.35%.

In other The Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $4,167,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $213,513.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,248 shares of company stock valued at $7,712,928. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PGR. Raymond James cut their price objective on The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Progressive in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.21.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

