Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 194,549 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,269,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194,549 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.42% of Agilent Technologies worth $187,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of A. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 427.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,094,972 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $161,847,000 after buying an additional 887,356 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 35.6% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 26,998 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on A. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.71.

A stock opened at $157.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.65 and a twelve month high of $179.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.61. The company has a market cap of $47.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $1,490,986.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

