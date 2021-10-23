Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,054,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,675 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $197,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 175.8% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the second quarter valued at $48,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 62.7% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EWU opened at $33.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.00. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a twelve month low of $24.02 and a twelve month high of $34.26.

