Gravity Finance (GFI) Market Capitalization Hits $3.33 Million

Gravity Finance (CURRENCY:GFI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. One Gravity Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0094 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gravity Finance has a market capitalization of $3.33 million and approximately $69,614.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Gravity Finance has traded down 2.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Gravity Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.85 or 0.00071649 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.42 or 0.00074222 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.90 or 0.00106046 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61,181.31 or 0.99976795 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,119.16 or 0.06731144 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00021814 BTC.

About Gravity Finance

Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance

Gravity Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gravity Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gravity Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gravity Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gravity Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.