Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $34.14

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$34.14 and traded as high as C$34.70. Guardian Capital Group shares last traded at C$34.65, with a volume of 900 shares traded.

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

The company has a market cap of C$944.66 million and a PE ratio of 3.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$35.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$34.14.

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported C$2.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$69.96 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Guardian Capital Group Limited will post 3.3299998 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Guardian Capital Group’s payout ratio is 7.57%.

About Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG)

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, charitable organizations, and family foundations.

