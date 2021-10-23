H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “H. Lundbeck A/S is an international pharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development, production, marketing and sale of pharmaceuticals across the world. Its products are targeted at disorders like depression and anxiety, schizophrenia, insomnia, Huntington’s, epilepsies, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases. The Company is involved in the development of new and improved drugs for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. H. Lundbeck A/S is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HLUYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a sell rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, H. Lundbeck A/S presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.84.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLUYY opened at $27.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.66. H. Lundbeck A/S has a one year low of $26.16 and a one year high of $43.05. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.70.

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. H. Lundbeck A/S had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $641.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.79 million. Equities research analysts expect that H. Lundbeck A/S will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About H. Lundbeck A/S

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, and market of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Unites States of America, and International Markets. Its product portfolio targets the following diseases: Alzheimer’s, depression, Parkinson’s, Schizophrenia, alcohol dependence, anxiety, bipolar disorder, epilepsy, and Huntington’s.

