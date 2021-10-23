Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target Raised to $36.00

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oilfield services company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC raised shares of Halliburton from a reduce rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.80 to $18.20 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Halliburton from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. COKER & PALMER raised shares of Halliburton from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.30.

HAL opened at $25.89 on Wednesday. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $10.99 and a twelve month high of $26.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.09 and a 200-day moving average of $21.60. The stock has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a PE ratio of 161.82 and a beta of 2.84.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Halliburton had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.69%.

In other news, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $861,924.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $833,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 433.1% in the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 25.7% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

