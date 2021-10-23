Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Raised to “Buy” at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Argus currently has $32.00 price objective on the oilfield services company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. TheStreet upgraded Halliburton from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Halliburton from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.53 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Halliburton from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Halliburton from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.30.

HAL stock opened at $25.89 on Wednesday. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $10.99 and a 1 year high of $26.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.82 and a beta of 2.84.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Halliburton had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.69%.

In other Halliburton news, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $861,924.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $833,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 433.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

