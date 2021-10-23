Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) PT Raised to $50.00

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Truist from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 3.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HWC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.20.

Hancock Whitney stock opened at $51.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.69. Hancock Whitney has a 12 month low of $21.33 and a 12 month high of $52.24.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 27.84%. The firm had revenue of $330.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 202.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 1,263.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

